A Kalkfontein mother’s worst fears were confirmed when her son’s body washed up at a Kuils River canal on Monday. After a five day search, rescuers found the body of Theodore Salvester, 29, who was believed to have drowned last Thursday.

At the time, community activist Apostle Adrian Meyer explained that Theodore along with a friend had gone to collect scrap meta. While walking with his friend picked up an old rusty rim outside someone’s yard but as they walked near the canal two men approached them accusing him of stealing it. Theodore allegedly ran away along the canal and slipped and fell inside. Gone: Theodore Salvester, 29. Picture: supplied Meyer said due to the heavy rainfall the canal had overflowed and Theodore was swept away by the current.

Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, says the body was found by firefighters from the City’s Kuilsriver Fire Station and SAPS was alerted to lead the recovery. “Since the incident, the City availed its Fire & Rescue swift water rescue team, the Law Enforcement Marine and Environmental Unit, and the use of a drone. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family, while we wait for confirmation from SAPS. I want to thank everyone involved in the four-day search.”

Theodore was identified by his relatives on the scene. Grieving mom Charlotte Brinkhuis, 50, tells the Daily Voice: “My heart is at peace because we found him but my heart is sore like any parents heart would be who has lost a child. ”The way in which he died [hurts]. He lived with me and was my breadwinner. He did not have work but everyday he would get up and skarrel for me because he knows I don’t work. Every day he gave me a R50 or R100 or whatever he earned.“