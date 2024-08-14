Six people were arrested on Western Cape roads last week for speeding, with the biggest culprit nabbed for doing 161km/h in a 120km/h zone. The Western Cape Government said the six people arrested were among 200 other motorists who were issued with speeding fines.

Western Cape Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku said the six speeding motorists were nabbed for reckless driving and has urged all motorists to be mindful of their driving. The government's statistics showed 201 speeding offences from last week, August 5 to 11. Sileku said their statistics showed that speeding was the leading cause of traffic crashes. They are urging all road users to adhere to the speed limit to protect all road users.

Five individuals were arrested for reckless and negligent driving in the past week, along with one other arrest but for charges of speeding. The highest speed violation recorded in the past week was 161 km/h in a 120 km/h zone and the lowest speed violation was 89 km/h in a 60 km/h zone. Pedestrians, cyclists and other road users are also at risk if other road users neglect the rules of the road.

The department has intensified its traffic law enforcement efforts and increased patrols on high-risk routes. When road users are involved accidents or cause them, it builds up traffic congestion delaying other road users. Sileku said traffic law enforcement alone was not enough, as they needed the collective effort from all road users to change their mindset and driving behaviour.