A bizarre incident at the Huguenot Toll Plaza has stunned authorities in the Western Cape after a man was caught on camera slaaning donuts in front of oncoming traffic. This was all in an apparent attempt to recreate a scene from the classic film, ‘The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift’.

CCTV footage from 10 November 2024, captures the driver skilfully spinning and manoeuvring his car in circles, as vehicles and trucks queue to use the toll road. He then recklessly swerves into the lane of oncoming traffic before speeding away towards Cape Town. The gold and black vehicle in the video appears to be a BMW.

However, the Dominic Toretto wannabe was nabbed on Saturday thanks to the collaborative efforts of Provincial Traffic officials and Saps, who successfully traced him and took him into custody. Mobility chief: Isaac Sileku. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Western Cape Mobility Minister, Isaac Sileku, said: “The accused was released on a warning and is to appear in court soon. The Provincial Traffic Special Operations Unit, which was involved in the motorist’s arrest, are commended for their dedication and swift action. “Reckless behaviour, such as spinning at public facilities, not only endangers the individual but also puts other innocent lives at risk,” he explained.

“As we enter the festive season, we urge everyone to respect road rules and drive responsibly.” The incident has raised concerns about road safety and the influence of Hollywood on young drivers. Jonathan Schaffers of Supporting People In Need (SPIN) said the spinning fraternity does not support behaviour like this.