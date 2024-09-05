The small town of Keimoes in the Northern Cape continues to mourns the death of nine people who were among the victims of the tragic bus accident on Vanrhyns Pass. The construction workers had spent the weekend with their families and on Monday were on their way to Ceres where they worked at Scatec solar energy farm.

The bus reportedly had a tyre burst and veered off the road before rolling down the slope and landing at the foot of the mountain. The accident happened between Vanrhynsdorp and Calvinia around 5pm. Ten people including the bus driver died and 29 were injured. Loss: Sebastiaan Nimeerhoudt, 28. Picture: supplied One of the deceased is Sebastiaan Nimeerhoudt, 28, who had worked for Scatec for more than a year.

His distraught sister Desmone Nimeerhoudt says: “My brother had been working in Kenhardt for the same company, and this year he started working in Ceres. “He came back for the weekend, in fact all of them did. “Sebastiaan was always happy to come home, because he was working away and so he would appreciate spending time with us.”

She heard the dreaded news from Sebastiaan’s colleague. She adds: “A guy from his workplace informed us that my brother was one of those who didn’t make it. Bus crash accident ragout “We have not yet been to the hospital to claim his body because no one has come to us, we only spoke to the Mayor. We want to know what happened.

“People are broken, none of us expected this to happen, it’s tragic for all of us.” Kai !Garib mayor Marshall Matthys says they are offering support to all those affected. Matthys says: “Most of the deceased are from Keimoes and one is from Upington. We will have a mass memorial service on Sunday where our MEC for Social Development will be in attendance.”

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirms the driver passed away. Swartbooi reports: “The driver of the vehicle which left the road on Monday, 2 September in the Vanrhyns Pass is amongst the 10 victims who were sadly declared deceased. “The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident now forms part of an investigation by integrated specialists to confirm the cause of the crash.”