Panic spread at a funeral in Ravensmead over the weekend as heartless skollies klapped skote in a drive-by shooting injuring one man.
Strandfontein ward councillor, Elton Jansen, says religious leaders had to calm mense down at the VGK Moira kerk on Saturday as shots rang out.
Jansen says: “The funeral was of a relative who died of illness and not gang-related in any way but even when I arrived in Ravensmead you could see the gangsters everywhere. I could just feel the evil as we arrived.”
Jansen says minutes before the shooting started he left the church to check that he had locked his vehicle and as he sat back down in the kerkbankies the shots rang out.
“It was just minutes later when we heard all the shots go off and everyone started panicking in the church. The priests had to intervene to keep people calm and safe and when we got outside we heard there was a drive-by shooting where the gangs opened fire on some men in the street and one was shot in the leg. A bullet hit my car.”
Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, says one man was shot and wounded.
“The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Saturday at about 10.55am on the corner of Stroebel and Edgar Bullock Streets, Ravensmead, where a 22-year-old male was shot and wounded are under investigation.
“According to reports the victim attended a funeral when he was shot. The victim was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment in a private vehicle. The suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.Ravensmead police are investigating an attempted murder case.”