Strandfontein ward councillor, Elton Jansen, says religious leaders had to calm mense down at the VGK Moira kerk on Saturday as shots rang out.

Jansen says: “The funeral was of a relative who died of illness and not gang-related in any way but even when I arrived in Ravensmead you could see the gangsters everywhere. I could just feel the evil as we arrived.”

Concerned: Elton Jansen. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers

Jansen says minutes before the shooting started he left the church to check that he had locked his vehicle and as he sat back down in the kerkbankies the shots rang out.

“It was just minutes later when we heard all the shots go off and everyone started panicking in the church. The priests had to intervene to keep people calm and safe and when we got outside we heard there was a drive-by shooting where the gangs opened fire on some men in the street and one was shot in the leg. A bullet hit my car.”