The Elsies River Community police forum say they are not happy about the bloody weekend they’ve just experienced. This after two people were fatally shot in the early hours of Sunday morning around 4am in Clarke Estate.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said a man and a woman were killed, while two other men and a woman were injured. “At around 4:20pm unknown gunmen opened fire at the occupants of a house in Alard Road in Clarke Estate. “A male aged 17 and a female aged 26 did not survive the onslaught on their lives while two males aged 18 and 20 and a female aged 41 were admitted to hospital with serious gunshot wounds.

“The motive for this double murder and attempted murder is yet to be determined. The unknown suspects fled the scene and they are yet to be arrested.” Meanwhile the Ravensmead Police registered an attempted murder case for investigation following a shooting incident in Carnation Avenue, Uitsig, in which a 17-year-old male was shot and wounded. “Police members attended the crime scene where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his back. The victim was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” Swartbooi explained.