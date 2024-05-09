The City’s Fire and Rescue Service went door to door in Bellville South to teach residents about fire safety, not only to help prevent fires but also reminding them why attacking and robbing firefighters is not a good idea. On Tuesday, the firefighters, accompanied by SAPS, Law Enforcement, neighbourhood watch members, city officials and the local ward councillor, went into several volatile areas where fires regularly break out.

Adam Damons, the education facilitator for the Fire Department, says emergency personnel have come under threat in many incidents when trying to extinguish a fire in the area. Good in the hood: Firefighters met mense. Picture: Patrick Louw He explains: “If we come into the area to try and effectively put out fires we get bothered by people who try to cut fire hoses and steal equipment, we need people to know that we are here to help and protect them. “We want to educate the residents, which will help prevent most of these fires from occurring.

“In many cases people are staying in informal structures which are built with wood or iron and struggle to stay warm in winter. “And those structures become dangerous if they start to burn because the fire spreads fast.” Equipped: Resident Jacky Heynes, 55. Picture: Patrick Louw Single mom Anneline October, 33, who is a backyard dweller, explains that she has no choice but to make a fire as she does not have electricity.

She says: “In the morning I have to boil water on the fire to get my children ready for school and in the evening I need to make a fire again to cook for my four children. “I try to constantly stay close to the fire because my two-year-old child has burned a few times from going close to the fire.” Residents were provided with educational pamphlets on what to do in the event of a fire and backyard dwellers were provided with fire extinguishers.

Jacky Heynes, 55, says she moved back in her new her wendy house four months ago after losing everything in a fire two years ago. Helping: Fireman Adam Damons. Picture Patrick Louw Jacky adds: “The fire started at my neighbour’s wendy house and seven wendy's burned down in the process. “My husband, our small children and I had to sleep in my brother’s living room.