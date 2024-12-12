Friends and business associates of slain underworld kingpin Mark Lifman have gathered at the George Magistrate's Court as the two men accused of being behind the high profile hit appear for their bail hearings. Early on Thursday morning, Jerome "Donkie" Booysen along with his son Joel, Andre Naude and other were seen sitting in the court hallways as cameras swarm the courtroom.

This comes more than a month after the shooting which left the group devastated at his death. Alleged underworld figures, Andre Naude and Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen, along with his son Joel, in George Magistrate Court. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers Jerome "Donkie" Booysen along with his son Joel, Andre Naude and other were seen sitting in the court on Thursday morning. Picture: Supplied Lifman died in a hail of bullets at the Garden Route Mall in George on 3 November. Shortly after the shooting which was captured on CCTV cameras, police arrested Johannes Hendrik Jacobs and Gert Johannes Bezuidenhout for the murder.

Just days after the shooting Booysen claimed that Bezuidenhout who is also known as ‘Johnny’ was the right hand man of PPA security shareholder Alwyn Landman and said he was known to do Landman’s bidding. At the time PPA management explained that the duo had only performed contract work for the popular security company and denied any involvement in Lifman’s murder. Last week a raid by the Anti-Gang Unit at the PPA premises in Northgate Island sent tongues wagging as cops confiscated firearms.