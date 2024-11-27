The murder trial of slain steroid king, Brian Wainstein, had been plunged into a trial-within-a-trial as alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome ‘ Donkie ‘ Booysen argued that the interception of his communications were unlawful. According to his legal team, these communications was bit admissible as it formed part of a different trial and was obtained unlawfully.

Booysen along with slain business man, Mark Lifman are charged for allegedly arranging Wainstein’s hit. Hi defence lawyer, Advocate Amanda Nel, objected as the state on Monday sought to present information obtained by the Hawks during the interception of calls between Lifman, Booysen and Andre Naude. This came amid testimony by a retired Hawks detective who outlined surveillance carried out on some of the accused during April 2017.

Gunned down: Brian Wainstein. Picture: supplied Nel contended that this information was not relevant to the murder trial, as it stemmed from an application dating back to 2014 where the Hawks obtained information about alleged drug sales. She said the original application cited the names of Lifman, Booysen and Kenneth Hansen and related to a different trial which has not yet commenced. In that mater, Booysen, Hansen, Kristo Mariens, Clinton Langeveld, Jennen Jansen and Herbert Zoutman were slapped with 98 charges which include drug trafficking at nearly 100 properties and running the “Jerome Booysen Enterprise” between February 2013 and November 2017.

At the time of their arrests the group were accused of running the “Jerome Booysen Enterprise” between February 2013 and November 2017. During proceedings yesterday the state contended that the interception of Booysen's phone was lawful and agreed to proceed with a trial-within-a-trial while the main trial is being put on hold. In his ruling Judge Vincent Saldanha gave a comprehensive overview of the applicable laws and how an individual's Constitutional right to privacy may not just be breached without strict guidelines as prescribed.