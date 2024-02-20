A man was mauled to death by seven dogs after he trespassed on a private business property. Azaad Abrahams, 36, apparently jumped over the gate of the WVB Transport yard in Philippi during the early hours of yesterday morning.

It is alleged that Abrahams, along with three others, went onto the property and stole a truck loom. But as the four suspects walked further into the yard, they were met by seven large boerboels protecting the property. The deceased was the only one caught by the dogs. His accomplices managed to escape when they hurled rocks at the dogs and stabbed two of the hounds.

Abrahams’ cousin Aldrore Simpson, 42, described the gruesome scene. Simpson says: “I was made aware of the incident around 9am. I rushed to the scene and when I arrived the police were speaking to the owner and I saw my cousin’s body in the shrubs. “I noticed that the dogs had torn off Azaad’s clothes and he was heard screaming while being dragged into the shrubs.

“The flesh on the right side of his face was completely ripped off. He was naked, and parts of his skin and body were bitten off. “We are shocked that he was involved in a burglary because Azaad was always alone at home and when we needed him, we’d find him there. We don’t know what got to him.” The owner of the property, who asked not to be named, says frequent break-ins prompted him to keep the dogs.

Azaad Abrahams, 36, allegedly jumped over the gate of WVB Transport yard in Philippi during the early hours of yesterday morning. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Abrahams’ cousin Aldrore Simpson, 42, described the gruesome scene. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete He explains: “The suspects jumped over the fence and stole the loom of the truck, and when the dogs heard the noise, they attacked. “When I arrived at the scene, I thought it was one of the employees who was mauled by the dogs. “I was informed that he was someone from outside. I even checked the footage with the police and saw that the victim and his friends were on the property to steal.