An investigation into alleged drug smuggling at the Western High Court has seen the state conducting DNA analysis on a container found in the holding cells which contained 30 grams of tik. This was revealed at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court yesterday as alleged gang boss, Moegamat Toufeek ‘Bubbles’ Brown and his cousin, Ziyaad Poole, as welll as their former lawyer Nazier Parker returned to court.

The notorious cousins who are currently on trial alongside alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack, were busted on 17 October when they were allegedly court with a container of tik in the holding cells. Parkar, who represented Brown and Poole at the mammoth underworld trial, proclaimed his innocence and withdrew from the record on 17 October as the duo appeared in court the next day. On the day of the incident proceedings were hampered by cops scouring the holding cells and courtroom.

In question: Nazeer Parker. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers It was revealed that the duo were allegedly in possession of 30 grams of tik. Parkar was later arrested and released on R10 000 bail. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said during court proceedings yesterday Poole was represented by Legal Aid, Parkar was represented by Advocate Bruce Hendricks while Bubbles told the court he would represent himself. “The State requested the postponement due to outstanding lab reports and DNA analysis. The State also confirmed that witness statements have been taken but it is not in a position to confirm that all of them have been taken.