The District Six Museum is inviting former residents to their annual event commemorating 11 February 1966 – the day District Six was declared a White Group Area.
The museum is marking 58 years since the declaration and this year also celebrates its 30th anniversary with the announcement of the appointment of Zeenat Patel-Kaskar as the new Executive Director of the museum.
A special programme is set to take place on Saturday, where the museum will remember the day thousands of black and coloured mense were evicted and their homes destroyed by the apartheid regime.
District Six Museum: Archive Manager, Chrischené Julius, says: “Sixty thousand people is the indelible number that we lament annually on the 11th of February when we remember the destruction that District Six suffered through eviction, displacement and de-homing.
“We focus on the destruction caused by the Group Areas Act, which planned all areas of residence in South Africa based on racial classification.
“It is the day that the District Six community regards as having marked the beginning of the end of their lives as they knew it.”
Commemorations will take place on Saturday and Sunday.
Chrischené adds: “Integral to our day of remembrance is the crucial attendance and participation of former District Six residents who were most affected by the displacement; many of whom reside in areas far from their beloved location.
“It is for this reason that we chose to host the 11 February 1966 Commemorative Day on Saturday, 10 February 2024, when transport is more accessible.”
Director Zeenat says: “There is much work to be done in understanding what is happening with the status of the restitution process for former residents of District Six.
“We remain committed to this process, but we also remain concerned that there is some relief offered to our former residents; not only compensatory, but also a focus on the human condition – which is necessary to release some of the trauma that our former residents carry.”