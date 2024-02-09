The District Six Museum is inviting former residents to their annual event commemorating 11 February 1966 – the day District Six was declared a White Group Area. The museum is marking 58 years since the declaration and this year also celebrates its 30th anniversary with the announcement of the appointment of Zeenat Patel-Kaskar as the new Executive Director of the museum.

A special programme is set to take place on Saturday, where the museum will remember the day thousands of black and coloured mense were evicted and their homes destroyed by the apartheid regime. District Six Museum: Archive Manager, Chrischené Julius, says: “Sixty thousand people is the indelible number that we lament annually on the 11th of February when we remember the destruction that District Six suffered through eviction, displacement and de-homing. Chrischene Julius. Picture: File “We focus on the destruction caused by the Group Areas Act, which planned all areas of residence in South Africa based on racial classification.

“It is the day that the District Six community regards as having marked the beginning of the end of their lives as they knew it.” Commemorations will take place on Saturday and Sunday. Chrischené adds: “Integral to our day of remembrance is the crucial attendance and participation of former District Six residents who were most affected by the displacement; many of whom reside in areas far from their beloved location.