A Wallacedene mother says skelm cops nearly ruined her son’s initiation celebration when they confiscated and stole R7500 worth of dop from her. Julian Davids, 34, says she has now laid criminal charges against the police officers and is demanding that they be investigated for their alleged crimes.

Speaking to the Daily Voice on her son’s return, she explains she was forced to borrow money to replace the confiscated liquor. “I had been saving for months. We have three boys in one family who were going into the bush and we needed the alcohol for the celebration when they got back. In total, I bought different alcohol that came to R7500." Julian says on 21 December 2023, cops suddenly arrived at her home and accused her of operating a smokkelhuis.

She explains: “My sister was there and she called my mom. They called me and I spoke to the officers on the phone. “Shockingly, they were Xhosa, so they were supposed to know it’s part of the initiation. “I got there and showed them the slips but still they wouldn’t listen and then they sommer arrested my mother, Joeleen Slingers, 56, and charged her with dealing in liquor.”

Initiation dop slips. Picture: Supplied She says her mother was released hours later on a R1000 fine and notified to appear in court this month. Julian adds: “I went to the police station and reported the matter. We even found that all the expensive alcohol was stolen, like the Smirnoff and the Viceroy, and the cheaper stuff booked into evidence. “They told us to approach the court to have it returned but we would not have gotten it in time as the boys were coming out on 29 January.”