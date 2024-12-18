Provincial health services have sprung into action to curb a diphtheria panic in Philippi. Over 300 people living in the Philippi farmlands have been tested for diphtheria following the death of an elderly woman in the Riemvasmaak Informal Settlement last week.

The incident saw City health workers descend on various informal settlements in Philippi and Lotus River amid concerns after another woman was hospitalised. It is understood that the elderly woman died in Groote Schuur Hospital from the infection caused by a toxin-producing bacterium called Corynebacterium diphtheria. Western Cape Health Department spokesperson, Byron La Hoe, confirmed there are four confirmed cases in the Western Cape with one pending cases currently being investigated.

He told mense not to panic, saying: “The Department is calling for vigilance and appealing to residents not to panic after four laboratory-confirmed cases of the diphtheria disease were recently identified in the Cape Metropole district. “Two additional suspected diphtheria cases are currently being investigated. “The confirmed cases presented to our facilities were identified between the end of November and 11 December.”

He confirms one death has been recorded and explains that contact tracing efforts are underway, and says vaccines are available. The department is working closely with all partners including the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, National Health Laboratory Services and Department of Correctional Services in managing these cases. Mayco Member for Health, Patricia van der Ross, revealed that residents of Phumlani Village were spooked by the news, prompting them to question her out at her home.

MAYCO: Patricia van der Ross. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency Van der Ross said healthcare workers, along with community leaders, took to the streets where they tested 308 individuals to see if the infection had spread. Van der Ross confirms: “We went to various informal settlements including Riemvasmaak, Phumlani Village, Egoli and others. “In total, we tested 308 individuals and completed vaccinations as far as possible. The community leaders really helped us to make sure the issue could be addressed.”