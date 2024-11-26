The hunt is on for a skelm delivery guy who stole pizzas, cash and a cellphone from Debonairs in Elsies River, after begging for work. Manager Siyabonga Lwandle says staff were left hartseer and disappointed when they realised the alleged thief Alex Tzaivaro had floused them into believing he was a good worker who had fallen on hard times.

Lwandle explains Tzaivaro arrived at the restaurant about two weeks ago and approached the management about a job as a delivery man. Wanted: ‘Thief’ Alex Tzaivaro. Picture: sipplied The manager explains: “He claimed to be an Uber driver before and we decided to give him a chance seeing that he had experience.” “The ou was so excited to deliver pizzas and told us he was happy to deliver with our Debonairs Pizza delivery bike because we had a tracker on the bike, so he felt very safe that we could watch him deliver.

“He was delivering pizzas the whole night until one of our customers called to say they were waiting on their pizzas for an hour. We then tracked the bike and found that it was parked outside the shop. “The pizza delivery skelm had disappeared with the shop cell phone worth R2000, pizzas worth R500, and R1000 cash.” Made their slice: Debonairs. Picture: google map The disappointed manager says the alleged dief told them he had a sieklike daughter and the owner even gave him money to buy her medication.

Lwandile adds: “He needed a job because he was looking after a sick daughter of his, living with his ex-wife in Strand. “In fact, the owner felt so sorry they gave him R350 to buy medication for the daughter about two days before the theft.” He claims both the man and his girlfriend from Langa have blocked their numbers.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirms that Elsies River SAPS is investigating a theft case. Twigg says: “According to reports the suspect came to work on 17 November 2024 at about 7pm. “The suspect left with a cellular telephone and an undisclosed amount of cash and never returned. No arrests have been made.”