A former risk coach who stole over R4 million from the accounts of clients has received a 36 year sentence at the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani, says Yasseen Harris Rud'rees, 30, was first summoned to court in December last year by the Serious Corruption Investigation team.

“It is reported that during the period of February 2020 to January 2022, the accused was a Risk Coach employed at Digital Outsource Services. “The accused used his position to access certain computer systems and manipulated them by transferring funds from customers’ accounts and channelling them into created accounts linked to him and his then girlfriend as well as the girlfriend's brother.” Hani explains Harris primarily utilised online casino accounts and transferred funds amounting to just over R4,2 million.

He was subsequently found guilty on an array of charges including fraud, money laundering and charges under the Cyber Crimes Act. “He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraud of which four years was suspended for a period of five years. “He also received eight years imprisonment for contravention of the Cybercrimes Act of which three years was suspended for a period of five years and another eight years under the same act.