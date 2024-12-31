Manenberg cops are calling on mense to stop hosting street parties ahead of New Year’s Eve, saying the illegal jols are causing havoc. Station commander Brigadier Jayce Naidoo says the bashes which sprung up earlier this month has already resulted in the deaths of two people due to gang shootings, while the local ward councillor says a young meisie was raped.

Naidoo reports: “Street parties are strictly prohibited. “At the last party, a teenage girl and a male friend were killed in cold blood and shortly afterwards the perpetrator was also gunned down. “The parties have been proven to be run by the dominant street gangs of each specific area within Manenberg. Alcohol is openly consumed with no regard to the law and drugs become freely available.”

Cops have their hande vol and Naidoo warns that mense are violating various by-laws with the illegal events. DANCING WITH THE DEVIL: Laaities are at skollies’ mercy UIT DIE HAND UIT: Manenberg street jols have led to shootings He adds that any such party which has not been authorised by the City of Cape Town will be busted and music equipment confiscated. Naidoo says Manenberg police, if approached, will not support any permit application for a street party due to the dangers associated with the events.

Videos of the parties have been shared on social media showing hundreds of residents jolling in the streets to thumping music. PARTY POOPER: Col. Jayce Naidoo Ward councillor Deidre de Vos says she has been swamped with complaints from other residents as the parties are known to ruk heel aand, from 6pm to 6am the next morning. She has also received reports of children seen suiping in the streets among adults.

De Vos says: “The parties have become a big problem because roads or council courts are being blocked off and loud music is blaring the entire night. “I have received reports of children as young as 10 that are drinking in the streets and participating in adult activities. “I was also informed of the rape of a 14-year-old girl. These parties pose a serious risk to the community.”

She adds tired parents who are working during the festive season are on their laaste senuwees as they are unable to sleep. De Vos says: “We have gone around to speak to some of the people involved to explain that the City’s by-laws stipulate that all loud music must stop at midnight and some have complied.” Manenberg cops are calling on mense to desist from hosting street bashes ahead of New Years Eve saying the illegal street parties are causing havoc in the precinct. picture screengrab Local Community Police Forum chairperson Vernon Visagie says the parties are a recipe for disaster.

He adds: “As they are taking place in gang strongholds, anyone wanting to kill a rival can go straight to a party and shoot. “What will people do if a child or an innocent person gets killed like this? “And it has already happened.