The detective in a R20 million jewellery heist allegedly committed by cops in Llandudno has taken the stand in their bail application in Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. Constable Aldrich Duister said according to the complainant, on September 14 around 2am, two armed men dressed in civilian clothing, followed by a group of police officers stormed into his home and robbed the occupants.

The investigation led to the arrest of Sergeant Jacobus Adriaan Groenewald and constables Bradley Dimitri Minnaar, Mthuthuzeli Mafanya and Bathandwa Soldati. Duister said his boss briefed him about the incident the same day and said one of the vehicles was captured on video by the complainant. “According to the complainant, at 2am he was with two of his friends in the lounge in the living room.”

The friends went out to smoke but came running back screaming “thieves thieves thieves”. “Complainant further stated that two black men in civilian wear came in and cable tied them.” The man said he saw seven armed cops and someone asked how much money he had on him.

He replied saying he didn't have any money on him. “They then went upstairs, and came down with approximately five duffel bags.” A woman told cops she saw the officers take several items.