A disabled man says a rental agent is refusing to pay back his deposit after he changed his mind about a house due to bad reviews he read about her online. Deon Bester from Durbanville explains when he viewed the Strand house he thought that it could be his new home.

But when he read the reviews online he decided he didn’t want to move in anymore and contacted Elaine Skidmore to cancel the deal. “She advertised her property on Facebook Marketplace. We signed the lease for 1 May and then we decided to make it a month later. “I paid R13 000 and R6 500 for the rent to move on 1 June, we had a delay from my place.

Alarm bells: Agent has a bad rep on Hello Peter. Picture: Facebook “This is a 2-bedroom house, it was perfect because we were looking for a house with a big garage so I can work from it. “When I was ready to move in she kept changing the handover date and that was when I decided to do research and found out on Hello Peter, a long list of people complaining about her.” Deon’s leg was amputated in December and he says the new house was supposed to make his life easier.

“I have a medical problem and I was looking for a home that would also be suitable for the wheelchair I use. “I kept calling her and she started being short with me. She started advertising the property while owing me money. I just want my money back. Move: Agent’s Facebook post for home in Strand. Picture: facebook “We have not slept for a week because this weekend we have to be out of this (Durbanville) house. I need to secure another place.

“What we paid was from our savings account. We were left with nothing and I had to sell some of my household items so I could have some money. After my operation, I didn’t work for three months and now this is happening.” He says the move was also to be close to his children who live in the Strand area. On Tuesday Deon went to the police station to open a case but was told they couldn’t help him.