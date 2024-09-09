Tears of disbelief flowed in Bishop Lavis over the weekend when a popular delivery man was knifed to death on the job by heartless skelms who stole his cellphone and motorcycle. The employers of Misheck Sambani, 34, say they were left devastated when called to the scene in Valhalla Park where he had delivering a gatsby shortly before 10am.

Owners of Azhaar Fisheries and Takeaways, Kulsum Salie and Mudassir Chikate, say they immediately shut their doors and informed his family of what happened. Loved: Misheck Sambani was 34. Picture: supplied Kulsum, 36, says the father of one had been attacked many times since they opened four years ago, but he risked his life on the dangerous streets of Bishop Lavis and Valhalla Park out of dedication and love for his customers. “The customer called to say what happened and we went immediately and we could see he was stabbed in the neck, and all for a cellphone,” she says.

“We are broken. He came all the way from Malawi to come and work here for his family and where he lived in Heideveld he was the sole breadwinner. He was more than an employee, he was part of our family and they took more than just a cellphone, they took away a precious life and a father.” Stunned: Mudassir Chikate, left, and Kulsum Salie, right. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, says Bishop Lavis cops are investigating the incident in Tafelberg Road. “According to reports, the victim was doing deliveries and was on his way to Shirley Road when two unidentified males stopped and robbed him.

“As the victim resisted, one of the men stabbed him with a sharp object. The victim sustained a fatal injury and was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. “The suspects fled the scene with the victim’s motorcycle into nearby Valhalla Park and they are yet to be arrested. “The motive for this attack is robbery. Bishop Lavis police are investigating a murder.”