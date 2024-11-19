A Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver was stabbed in Grassy Park while waiting for a customer to get their goods. The attack occurred on Saturday in Joseph Avenue and was captured on CCTV.

The disturbing 25-second video, which has circulated in various WhatsApp crime groups, shows one of the two assailants brandishing an object and charging towards the driver, intent on snatching his delivery device. The delivery man bravely fights back, but the suspects begin to klap him. They then flee the scene, prompting the driver to chase after them. Shoprite, the parent company of Checkers Sixty60, confirmed the incident and explained that the driver didn’t sustain any serious injuries.

“We are aware of the incident and are thankful that no one was seriously injured. The driver is currently recovering at home,” Shoprite says. The supermarket retailer couldn’t confirm whether the incident was reported to the police. Police spokesperson, Captain F.C Van Wyk says: “Kindly be advised that this office has no record of the incident mentioned in your enquiry.”

Ward councillor Donovan Nelson says acts of violence such as these not only threaten the safety of the community but also undermine the livelihoods of those working hard to serve the ward. “I strongly condemn this senseless attack and call on all residents of Ward 65 to stand united against crime,” he explains. “I extend my full support to Saps and urge them to prioritise the swift and thorough investigation of this matter to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.”