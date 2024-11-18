A cloud of mystery hangs over a shooting that occurred in Delft, where two women lost their lives in a brutal attack on Saturday night. The incident took place shortly after 11pm outside a well known tavern, called ‘The White House’ in Notwari Street, Leiden when unidentified gunmen opened fire.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg, the victims aged 26 and 30 years old were discovered with gunshot wounds to their heads. He said police are investigating two counts of murder. No arrests have been made yet, while the motive for the shooting forms part of the police investigation.

Pictures of the women’s lifeless bodies laying metres apart in the narrow, dark street circulated on WhatsApp. A source says the was possibly to send a message to someone else. “They were both shot in the head, so it was a hit on them. Sometimes gangsters can't get to the people they want to kill, but then shoot relatives.”

Foflonker claims that the incident highlights the alarming prevalence of gender-based violence in communities, an issue that continues to demand urgent and collective action. “We call on community members to remain united and vigilant. Residents are urged to come forward with any information that could assist the police in their investigation,” Foflonker said. Abie Isaacs, chairperson of the Cape Flats Safety Forum, called on police to step up their visibility and deal with these crimes.