A young man from Leiden, Delft was killed just before 9pm on Monday in Afram Street. Kieran Wolfaard,18, a pupil at Voorbrug Senior Secondary (VSS) School, was shot several times in the head and was declared deceased on the scene.

Police spokesperson Captain Nowonga Sukwana says the deadly shooting is being investigated. Sukwana explains: “According to reports, members attended a shooting incident at the mentioned address and upon arrival at the scene, they found a male with bullet wounds to his head, with no signs of life. “The suspect/s and motive is unknown. A murder case was opened for investigation.”

The Daily Voice was unable to reach Kieran’s family for comment. Killed: Kieran Wolfaard,18, was shot and killed just before 9pm on Monday evening in Afram Street in Leiden. Picture:Supplied. Local councillor Dineo Masiu says it’s alleged that the shooting was gang- related adding: “I think this is the second child that got shot in the area, last week it was a friend. I think it’s a gang-related shooting, that is what is currently happening in Afram Street and I think the community is scared for their lives.” Afram Street used to be one of the most notorious streets as cops were not able to enter there in the past, with Masiu adding: “When I came in, I assisted to try and reduce crimes but it seems things are going back where they used to be.”