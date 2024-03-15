The second Delft Pride event is set to take place on Saturday, with the focus on raising awareness about discrimination against the LGBTQIA+ community. Proudly hosted by activist and transgender Jackye Majawie from Majawie Safe Space, the colourful affair will kick off with a peace march through the community by LGBTQIA+ members, who will be strutting their stuff in glamorous outfits befitting queens.

Jackye says this event is to highlight the plight of gender-based violence against the LGBTQIA+ community. “We celebrate pride with our identities and our journey so the aim of this event is to create awareness in our society to understand the LGBTQIA+ community and create awareness around hate crime as GBV levels are very high. The organiser of the Delft Pride Jackye Majawie “We commemorate Diego Jacobs, who is from Delft and lost his life because of his sexual identity.”

Diego was stabbed to death in February, allegedly by someone who had been tormenting him for months for being gay. After the march, a full day’s programme is set to take place at the Delft Civic Centre with guest speakers from various health and wellness stakeholders and organisations.

Local drag artists will hit the stage including BB Vahlour, Contessa and Serene Laflame. Jackye adds: “We invite other stakeholders and organisations to come and share information and be part of the event to educate and empower the community of Delft and surrounding areas. “There will be networking, interaction and team building.”