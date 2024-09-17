The family of a Delft man who was beaten, stabbed and burnt to death, has pleaded with people to come forward with information that could grant them justice and closure. The naked body of Tando Sobekwa, 30, was found in the early hours of Sunday morning in Tallis Close, Delft, by a resident who was on her way to the hospital.

The lady who recognised Tando, immediately informed his mom Vivienne Marawu, that her eldest son was lying on an open field just metres away from their home. Tando was rushed to hospital where he sadly died. A devastated Vivienne says when she got to the scene she was met with the gruesome image of her son laying bleeding, with visible stab wounds.

His hartseer mom says: “Yoh, I am not doing well. My son was never a trouble maker, he was a quiet guy, he wasn't involved in gangs, he never did anything bad to anyone. According to a source, Tando was last seen at his house on Saturday, when two men came to call him. The anonymous source reveals: “Like I understand, they were drinking, then the one accused Tando of stealing his money and when he denied it they beat him, broke his arms and leg and stabbed him, then took boiling water and burnt him with it by throwing the water into the wounds.”

Tando’s younger sister Asamkele Marawu, 24, said she’s angry and sad. Asamkele says: “There's a lot of emotions, especially for him dying like that, he didn't deserve it and there where it happened, those are the people that he trusted. “We just want the truth, what happened, so that he gets justice and we get closure.”

Delft activist: Koolsum Ismail. Picture: supplied Community activist Koolsum Ismail added that the community is deeply shocked by the murder. Ismail says: “He was well known in the community, he was a good person, all we need is justice, because we believe that your child is my child, and from a mother to a mother, I understand that she needs that answer.” Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirms a case of murder was registered a Delft Delft police investigation.

Twigg reports: “Police members attended to a complaint at the local day hospital where the victim was pointed out by medical staff. “The victim sustained multiple injuries to his body and was declared deceased on arrival at the hospital. “The suspect/s are yet to be arrested.”