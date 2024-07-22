Mystery surrounds the death of a 40-year-old mother from Delft, who died in a hail of bullets. Beverly Peters was shot and killed on Thursday evening near her house in Leiden Avenue.

A relative, who asked not to be named, says Beverly, who leaves behind a 20-year-old daughter, was standing outside with a female friend when unknown gunmen opened fire on her, killing her instantly. She says they were inside when they heard the gunshots. “Her daughter came to hide in the room and started crying, and she said that is her mother (who was shot) as she just went out. Then the people came to knock, and it was her mom.”

She says Beverly was someone they could depend on and didn't deserve to die in such a horrific manner. Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, confirms that a murder case is being investigated. He says officers responded to the scene around 20:25 where they found a woman with gunshot wounds to her head.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The unknown suspects fled the scene, and they are yet to be arrested,” he explained. Swartbooi says the motive for the shooting is being investigated, while no arrests have been made yet. Meanwhile, Serious and Violent Crime Unit detectives are also pursuing leads in a bid to apprehend the suspects responsible for a triple murder in Delft on Friday.