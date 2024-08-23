The family of a missing girl are appealing for help in finding her after she went missing in The Hague, Delft on Saturday. Inshaaf Dorrie, 14, was last seen at 8pm when her mother sent her to the shop and she never returned.

Dad Fagodien Dorrie admits his daughter has run away from home before but says she has never been away for so long. “She was in the house the whole day, she doesn’t really have friends in the area,” the worried father explains. “Her mother sent her the evening to the shop and she never returned home. When we went to look for her, we were informed that she was never at the shop.”

Concerned: Father Fagodien Dorrie. Picture: supplied Fagodien says his daughter is involved with a 22-year-old man from Roosendal whom they do not approve of, however the boyfriend claims he knows niks. “The boyfriend said he last saw her three months ago. Inshaaf left with her mother’s phone and was last seen on WhatsApp at 8.15pm on Saturday, so I suspect she made plans to meet up with him and they left together. At this point, we are worried because we don’t know if she is still alive or where she could be.” The Grade 9 learner from Roosendal High School was last seen wearing a black tracksuit and white Nike slippers.