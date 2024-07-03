The man accused of murdering Tafelsig mother, Angela Koopman, will return to court in two weeks as the investigation into her brutal murder is ongoing. This was revealed at the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court, where Adnaan Julies appeared for a judgement on his bail application.

The 64-year-old Julies is accused of dousing Angela, 41, with petrol before setting her alight in March of this year. The two apparently had an argument after she ended their one-year relationship due to his alleged abuse. At the time, her friend Natalie Kotze said they saw Julies pouring petrol on Angela before lighting the match.

Set alight: Angela Koopman, 41, died a gruesome death. Picture: supplied She recalls: “We weren’t present with the arguments, but we were there when he threw petrol on her.” Angela collapsed in the kitchen of her house in Rockies Street, where they tried to put out the flames. The mother of two sustained severe 70% burns to her body and succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

Julies was arrested and following several brief court appearances and subsequent postponements, Julies was back in the dock on Tuesday, where he face a charge of murder. Julies has a history of common assault, domestic abuse, and sexual assault offences, which the State had previously disclosed in court. Judgement for his bail application did, however, not take place and the case was postponed 18 July 2024.

The latest postponement has once again raised some eyebrows amongst organisations advocating for the rights of women and children. Siya Monokali of Ilitha Labantu called on the justice system to ensure that Julies faces the full might of the law for his heinous actions. Monokali says: “As an organisation dedicated to eradicating violence against women and children, we are deeply saddened and outraged by this senseless act.

“Our hearts go out to Angela Koopman’s family, especially her two children, during this incredibly difficult time. “This case highlights the critical importance of addressing domestic violence as a pervasive and severe issue that threatens the safety and dignity of countless individuals.” Angela's friend who did not want to be named expressed to the Daily Voice how much the community misses her.