A dedicated crimefighter from Grassy Park SAPS said his final farewell on Thursday as he retired after 38 years of chasing skollies on the Cape Flats. Cops thanked Vispol Commander, Lieutenant-Colonel Christian Esau, for his years of service as he hung up his lapels.

Originally from Kraaifontein, Christian, who enrolled in Saps at the age of 21, says: “I started in 1985 in Saps and went to enrol at the academy in Bishop Lavis. I was just fed up with the gangsters in Kraaifontein.” Christian says back in the 1980s, gang fights were a lot more violent and graphic and recalls that on his first day he was sent into Lavender Hill. TEAM: Colleagues at Grassy Park Station He says: “I started at Steenberg Saps and on the first day I was sent to quell a gang fight. Those days the skollies used pangas and axes when they tried to kill each other. I remember how much blood there was, but luckily nobody died.”