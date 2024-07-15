Crimefighters in Lentegeur are appealing to residents who have reported a relative missing to come forward after a decomposed body was found in a storm water drain. Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson Byron De Villiers says the gruesome discovery was made by council workers on Thursday as they were unblocking drains amid the storm which swept across the province last week.

"The road, Mitchell's Avenue, was flooded and teams from the City of Cape Town attempted to unblock the storm water drain. They got a moerse skrik when instead of finding the normal stuff dumped in drains here they found a body." De Villiers says police divers were called in to recover the corpse as a crowd gathered. "The body was badly decomposed and even the gender was not clear. It is very concerning because we suspect the body was there for a while but what is unclear is if the body was placed in that specific drain or if it was dumped in the storm water system and got stuck there."