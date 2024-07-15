Crimefighters in Lentegeur are appealing to residents who have reported a relative missing to come forward after a decomposed body was found in a storm water drain.
Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson Byron De Villiers says the gruesome discovery was made by council workers on Thursday as they were unblocking drains amid the storm which swept across the province last week.
"The road, Mitchell's Avenue, was flooded and teams from the City of Cape Town attempted to unblock the storm water drain. They got a moerse skrik when instead of finding the normal stuff dumped in drains here they found a body."
De Villiers says police divers were called in to recover the corpse as a crowd gathered.
"The body was badly decomposed and even the gender was not clear. It is very concerning because we suspect the body was there for a while but what is unclear is if the body was placed in that specific drain or if it was dumped in the storm water system and got stuck there."
Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms the incident and says: "Lentegeur police registered an inquest following the discovery of a badly decomposed body in a drain at the corner of Herbal and Mitchells Avenue, Woodlands in Mitchells Plain. The race, age or gender of the deceased is unknown"
De Villiers adds: "If you look at the circumstances it could be a possible murder case but at this stage nothing is clear. It is important for anyone who has a missing loved one to go to the mortuary. Once the person is identified, we may get more clarity on what transpired."