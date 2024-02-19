A Kraaifontein couple are looking for donations so that their 12-year-old daughter can hear again. Diante Amanda Mostert, only has 13% hearing in one ear.

Mom Betesda, 39, says they need R42 000 for a hearing aid and unfortunately do not have medical aid. Betesda explains: “She suffered from bacterial meningitis when she was four years old. At age 7, she underwent a tympanoplasty operation. She has faced difficulties in school since Grade 2. “She’s been struggling a lot and just last week she received 18 lumbar injections because the doctors are trying to assess the damage. They found that 5% of her brain has been damaged and she only has 13% of hearing in the one ear.”

Diante attends Bellpark Primary School in Bellville and Betesda says she helps her daughter with homework. The money will be used to purchase a FM stereo system that Diante will be able to use in the classroom. Betesda says: “She can lip-read, but it becomes impossible when more than one person speaks.