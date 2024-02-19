A Kraaifontein couple are looking for donations so that their 12-year-old daughter can hear again.
Diante Amanda Mostert, only has 13% hearing in one ear.
Mom Betesda, 39, says they need R42 000 for a hearing aid and unfortunately do not have medical aid.
Betesda explains: “She suffered from bacterial meningitis when she was four years old. At age 7, she underwent a tympanoplasty operation. She has faced difficulties in school since Grade 2.
“She’s been struggling a lot and just last week she received 18 lumbar injections because the doctors are trying to assess the damage. They found that 5% of her brain has been damaged and she only has 13% of hearing in the one ear.”
Diante attends Bellpark Primary School in Bellville and Betesda says she helps her daughter with homework.
The money will be used to purchase a FM stereo system that Diante will be able to use in the classroom.
Betesda says: “She can lip-read, but it becomes impossible when more than one person speaks.
“Diante needs a device to aid her learning and hearing, as she also suffers from hearing loss in both ears, ADHD [attention deficit hyperactivity disorder], anxiety and chronic spontaneous urticaria. She just wants to live a normal life like everyone else and not be bullied by teachers or other children.”
So far their BackaBuddy campaign has raised just over R2 900. Betesda says they’ve received donations of 50 1.5l bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon from Goedehoop farm in Bottelary, which they are selling at R400 a pop.
If you’d like to assist the family contact Betesda on 074 9400 289 or dad Adriaan on 079 1133 166.