Four farmworkers have tragically died after drinking expired dop at a farm in Stellenbosch. Juanita Hull, 43, Megan Heynes, 16, Wilhemina Snyder, 63, her boyfriend Elton Greene, 41, and three others were drinking together on 26 July.

Days later, they were rushed to hospital via an ambulance. Jestine Alckers, 29, is grateful that her little sister and Monecia Alckers, 18, survived to tell the tale. Tragic: Wilhemina Snyder, 63. Picture: supplied Jestine explains: “They took the gin from Joubert Family Wine Farm in Koelenhof that Friday morning. Apparently there was a 25-litre bucket and they only got 1.5 litres of dop.

“It was a very strong drink which they chased with a cooldrink. It looked like water. I understand that it was expired, but I don’t know if they knew that it was.” She says Elton worked at the farm and previously brought home dop from there. She adds: “The first time, a month ago, Elton took a 25-litre bucket with the alcohol and they drank it and nothing happened.

Deceased: Megan Heynes was only aged 16. Picture: supplied “They were reportedly told by someone at the farm that if they drink the alcohol again then they will go blind and die. And that is what happened. “On Friday and Saturday, they had no problems. And on Sunday, they first complained about their eyesight and then they said they were nauseous and throwing up.” Jestine says they called the ambulance: “My sister got her sight back and we called the ambulance. We thought Wilhemina was having a stroke because she had a slurred speech and was incoherent.

“When the others started speaking like that we knew something was wrong. “Wilhelmina’s boyfriend Elton was fine, so he left them at the hospital and then went to his sister's house and then he died the following day. “It's traumatic because we thought they were going to survive. We thought they ate something but we are now convinced that they were poisoned by what they all drank.”

Survivor: Jestine Alckers. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers The manager at Joubert Family Wine said on Monday they would not comment about the incident yet. He says: “We are waiting for the detectives to investigate. We send our condolences to the families of the deceased.” Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says Stellenbosch detectives registered inquest cases for investigation.

kicker: Joubert Family Wine Farm in Koelenhof. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers “A 63-year-old female [Wilhemina] was admitted to hospital where she was declared deceased upon arrival on Saturday, 27 July 2024. “A 41-year-old male [Elton] was declared deceased on 28 July, while two females aged 15 and 43 [Megan and Juanita] died at hospital in Parow on 31 July. “Two other victims were discharged from hospital and another victim did not need medical assistance.