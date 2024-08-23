Simon’s Town police are investigating a murder case after the body of an unknown man was found dumped on Scarborough beach. The man was found on Wednesday and had visible injuries to his body and face.

It is believed that the victim was a foreigner and may have been from Masiphumelele in Ocean View. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said no one has been arrested. “Simon's Town police are investigating a murder case after the body of an unidentified man was discovered at Scarborough Beach, Simon's Town on Wednesday morning, 21 August 2024 at about 9am.

“Police members attended the crime scene where they found the victim with injuries to his face and body. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The victim was dressed in black T-shirt, black pants and brown jersey at the time of his death.” Local councillor Simon Liell-Cock said the suspicion is that the deceased was brought into the area and dumped there.

“This is the first time that we’ve heard of a body found in Scarborough, we’ve got a lot of coastline, a large area to patrol. We will monitor whatever we can in terms of security. “We are not sure if the crime was committed in our community or brought in. “My issue is keeping Ocean View and Masiphumelele safe which have become significantly safer over the last few years and so I’m concerned about anything that flares up in those communities and crime being imported. The police are on it and we are keeping an eye on it.”