Gugulethu residents got a skrik on Monday when they woke up to find the body of an unknown man stuffed in a drain. A passer by noticed the man’s feet and hands sticking out of the manhole at the corner of NY 81 and NY 83.

The assailants closed the drain after shoving the victim’s body in the drain. A resident, who asked not to be named, made the grim discovery was made around 5am on Monday morning. She explains: “I was preparing to go to work when I heard someone shouting outside but I told myself I wasn’t going to investigate because it was still too early and I was scared.

“I only went outside when I saw there were a lot of people around the body.” The horrified vrou says the blood looked “fresh” and it looked like the victim had been “slaughtered”. She adds: “The body must have been dumped there before the discovery because the blood looked fresh. It looked like an animal had just been slaughtered there.”

In a video, which circulated on social media, the victim’s waist was broken and bent backwards and his neck also appeared broken. HORRIFIC: Bloodied victim in a manhole He was wearing black jeans and a pink top which were drenched in blood. The resident explains she heard tyres screeching in the early hours of morning, adding: “We think he was killed him somewhere else and then came to dump him in our street. “I fail to understand why they chose this road, it could be that it is very quiet here. The other thing that confused us is that if the victim was assaulted here we would have heard him crying but next to him was a huge concrete slab and it was full of blood.”