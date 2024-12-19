After two weeks of being without electricity, residents from Avey Road, Epping Forest in Elsies River thanked the Daily Voice for reaching out to Eskom after many failed attempts to have their power restored. The frustrated residents in Avey Road experienced a power outage on 4 December when one of Eskom’s kiosks burned out in the middle of the night.

But after logging a klomp complaints, nothing was done to restore the power. Chronic patient and pensioner, Nafera Ganief, 66, says she is an asthmatic and depends on a nebuliser and oxygen machine to breathe properly. But with the power being out, she had to make use of an asthma pump.

The ouma says: “I am grateful to the Daily Voice, this is such a relief. “We have repeatedly sent emails and logged complaints to Eskom, but we only got reference numbers and empty promises. “When my chest felt tight, I had to run to the neighbours in the next road who have electricity to plug in my oxygen machine so I can breathe.”

Neighbour Ruben Williams said they had to sleep with een oog oop as criminals targeted power cables. Williams adds: “We are unsure if the box exploded due to an electrical fault or if someone tempered with it, but we tried to put the fire out and get assistance from Eskom. They came out to have a look, but nothing was done.” FIXED: Eskom kiosk After the Daily Voice reached out to Eskom, they sent a technical team to fix the issue. They released a statement saying that Eskom infrastructure was vandalised.

It reads: “This criminal act resulted in the loss of supply to Avey Road in Epping Forest. “Upon investigation, it was found that the interruption to supply was caused by the vandalism of one of our kiosks, which sustained considerable damage. “Criminal activities targeting infrastructure not only disrupt essential services, but also create delays in restoring power.