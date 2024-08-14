Social media has been flooded with tributes for one of South Africa’s gehardste breakdancers, Ruben “Bboy Rubanas” Jansen, who tragically lost his life when he was shot in Eerste River on Sunday. It is believed that Ruben had been sitting in his bakkie on Madagascar Street, Our Pride, when shots were fired.

Ruben died on the scene, while two other people who were in the bakkie with him were taken to hospital for treatment. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed the incident and said the motive for the shooting is still being investigated. A stand-up guy: Ruben. Picture: supplied Twigg reports: “The unknown suspect/s who fled the scene are yet to be arrested. Kleinvlei police are investigating murder and attempted murder cases.“

In a statement posted on social media his family wrote: “His love brought joy to all of us, and his love for his family is something we will hold close. “We are forever grateful for the impact Ruben has had on all of us.” They requested privacy in their time of grief.

The 20-year-old dancer has been described as a man of many talents with a passion for life. Legendary Brasse Vannie Kaap Bboy and member of the iconic Prophet of Da City, Vouks James, says Ruben was born into the culture. Career: Naval cadet Jansen. Picture: supplied James says: “His dad Xavier and I were one of the first Bboy crew members in Eerste River, since then we have been best friends.

“Then Ruben came along and his dad would bring him to every practice and always wanted to show him what breaking is about. “So he was automatically welcomed within the culture. The community also saw the talent that he had and he was such a well-mannered man, he was a kids-kid and everyone's favourite Bboy. “It's a big loss to the community, because he was everybody's friend.

“All of us were his uncles, we saw the potential in him to be the new generation of breakers that could uplift the community and inspire the kids that came after him.” Ruben represented South Africa in a breakdancing competition in Poland last year. The South African Body of Dance organisation took to social media to express their sadness at his death.

A statement reads: “We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of one of our Dance Sport athletes, friend and dance brother Ruben. “Your endless energy, electrifying performances and infectious smile lit up every room. You were more than a dancer, you were a true pillar of our community, and will be dearly missed!” Naval Sea Cadets TS Woltemade, also sent their condolences to Ruben’s family.