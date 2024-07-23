Despite recent downpours in the Western Cape contributing to increasing dam levels, the City of Cape Town has continued encouraging residents to be water-wise. According to the local municipality, in Cape Town, the average water use last week was 862 million litres per day. While that is lower than the City’s current maximum usage target, responsible water usage would ensure that local dams and reservoirs are kept fuller for longer.

The City stated that although early winter rains have been above average, it will continue to monitor dam levels. “It is important to continue using water wisely. Let’s all continue working together to collectively use less than 950 million litres per day.” The City’s Water and Sanitation directorate headed by City Mayco member Zahid Badroodien, has been championing local government’s water-saving initiatives, encouraging households across the metro to do their part and help save water.

Cape Town’s latest dam levels are currently sitting at 99.3%, a 5.4% increase when compared to the same period last year. Cape Town’s water supply system is part of the intricate Western Cape Water Supply System, which is an integrated and collectively managed network of dams, pump stations, pipelines, and tunnels that not only service the Cape Town Metro but also towns in the Cape Winelands, Overberg, West Coast, and Swartland areas. Additionally, the system provides irrigation water for agriculture across the province.

Currently, levels of the major dams in the Western Cape Water Supply System, according to the Stellenbosch Municipality are: Berg River 101.1% Steenbras Lower 102.4%