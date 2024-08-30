After losing his job six years ago and struggling to find work, Abu Sufiyaan Mc Helm from Retreat used his rejection as re-direction and today is the proud owner of a successful business supplying restaurants and clients with custom-made smokers. Mc Helm, 37, says he lost his job as a laboratory medical assistant in clinical pathology in 2018.

“I went through some problems in my life that led to stress and it caused me to make some mistakes at work and I lost my job. All I knew was my job and finding other work was very difficult especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.” His wife helped him to apply for a welding course at Samsons School of Welding in Ottery because he was good with his hands. Working: Mc Helm and two guys he employs. Picture: supplied “Times were tough, we were having hardships financially and because I was ashamed to ask anyone for assistance with taxi fare, I would walk from our home in Retreat to Ottery and back home again,” says the braai master.

“I thought that if I could learn welding I would be able to do odd jobs and get an income. “On the last day of my course I walked home as normal and came across an old oil drum and that is where I made my first braai stand and started selling them. “A client asked me if I could make a smoker, not knowing even what it is I just said yes. I searched on YouTube and googled more and that is where I started making smokers. Not long after, the demand came and my skill improved.”

He established his own business called Dirty South Smokers in 2020 and had his first international client from the United Kingdom. “I never had a workshop and worked in the yard but now I am working independently from my sister's garage in Mitchells Plain and if the work is a lot I would appoint someone to help and that is also income for them. “My biggest clientele are restaurants and customers who are interested, especially backyard enthusiasts.