A George Democratic Alliance (DA) ward councillor has been criminally charged for rolling with a member of the public, IOL reports. Councillor Justin Fry appeared at the George Magistrates Court following an incident on 9 November.

Police spokesperson, Christopher Spies, confirmed Uniondale police were investigating a case of assault with the intent to commit grievous bodily harm. The magistrate revealed that Fry has filed counter-charges against the victim. The DA are yet to comment on whether Fry, 39, will face any disciplinary action over the skande.

However, DA East Region chairperson Venolea Fortuin tells IOL: “The DA is a party that believes in law and order and should there be any SAPS case or an internal one at the Municipality then due processes must follow and we abide by the rules and outcome thereof.” George Municipality speaker, Sean Snyman, said he was alerted to the allegations of the incident through the media. He adds: “As this case is before the courts, the judicial process must run its course, and the Council cannot act until the facts are determined.