President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated the ANC and its alliance’s commitment to support the people of Palestine and to bring about an end to the genocide in Gaza. Ramaphosa was speaking at a Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) May Day rally in Athlone yesterday, which celebrated Workers Day.

The gathering, which was attended by thousands of ANC, SACP, and COSATU members, started off with a Palestine solidarity march. Ramaphosa said: ”Around the world and today, as South Africa, we have stood up for those in other parts of the world that are currently being subjected to torture, violence, and genocide. “And that is why, as a country and yes, as an alliance, we have stood firm in our support for the people of Palestine. And that is why we say we want Palestine to be free.“

Solidarity: Pro-Palestine March to Athlone Stadium. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers On the topic of employment, Ramaphosa said the ANC government has created many job opportunities and that it continues to do so. He was adamant that his party is working for an outright majority in the upcoming elections on 29 May. Ramaphosa added: “These are going to be the most important elections. But there are those who go around the country saying all manner of things, saying that the ANC is going to be below 50%.

“I want to give them a very clear message. The workers of this country and the people of this country are not going to allow the ANC to grow below 50%. “They are working for an outright majority of the African National Congress. “And here in the Western Cape, we are going to show those who believe that the Western Cape belongs to them that the African National Congress is coming after you.”

John Steenhuisen, leader of the opposition Democratic Alliance (DA), also had a Workers Day rally in Mitchells Plain. He said this day should be called “Workless Day because of the ANC’s legacy of destroying jobs”. The DA chief said: “Freedom means very little without a job.

“The truth is that the national unemployment rate was 20% in 1994, when the ANC took power. Today, it is over 32%. And it increases to over 40%, if you include people who have given up on ever finding a job. “Out of every 10 young people looking for work, 7 will never find a job if things remain as they are. According to the expanded unemployment rate, over 11.7 million people now cannot find work in South Africa.” He added: “So, while Workers’ Day is an international holiday celebrated the world over, this day needs a different name in South Africa.