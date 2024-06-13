A talented young cyclist from Bonteheuwel was tragically killed after crashing into an opening car door. Tributes have been pouring in for well-known cyclist Calib de Kock, 17, who sadly passed away after the incident in Sea Point on Tuesday.

Calib, of the Phoenix Cycling Club, sustained a serious head injury when he collided with the door of a Mercedes-Benz that was parked in Beach Road. It is believed that Calib was cycling down the road when the driver allegedly opened his door directly in front of the teen who was unable to stop in time and collided with the vehicle. GONE TOO SOON: Calib de Kock, 17. Picture: facebook Pictures of emergency services working tirelessly on Calib in the street before he was rushed to Christiaan Barnard Hospital circulated on social media.

Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana confirms that Sea Point police are investigating the incident. Manyama says: “According to reports, the cyclist was riding on his bike on Tuesday when he collided with a motor vehicle. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The Daily Voice has reached out to Calib’s family, but they were not available for comment.

The youngster’s death has devastated the community, according to Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. She says: “I would like to extend my condolences to his family, friends and the cycling fraternity and team.” Jowell says Sea Point is ‘no more and no less’ safer than any other of the City’s coastal routes and high-use cycling areas, and while tragic, the incident was not caused by reckless driving.

She adds: “On high-use roads where there are lots of cars parked at all times, it is imperative that drivers are extra cautious to check for cyclists when exiting their vehicles or opening any doors.” Neil Robinson, CEO of the Pedal Power Association, believes the incident is a reflection of the ongoing challenges cyclists face in the country. He highlighted Sea Point as a “problem area” and claims that many incidents are not even reported.

He says: “We are very well aware that this is a very big problem area, especially in narrow road areas. “Every accident is of great concern to us. Unfortunately, there are too many avoidable bike crashes on our roads due to drivers not obeying the rules of the road.” He adds: “We often say to cyclists please wear bright colour clothing. Please have lights flashing on your bike when you ride, even in sunlight.”

The City didn’t respond to questions on what efforts are being made in terms of the safety for cyclists in the CBD and surroundings. Calib was a Grade 11 pupil at Bonteheuwel High School, according to councillor Angus McKenzie. On Facebook, tributes poured in for Calib from friends and fellow cyclists.