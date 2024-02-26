Critical DNA evidence taken at the crime scene of murdered siblings Faith and Conray Adams was never entered into the police docket, the Western Cape High Court has heard. The shocking revelation was made amid a recall of the investigating officer at the instruction of Judge Pam Andrews, before judgement can be handed down for alleged child killer Derick Kalmeyer.

The 28s gang member from Vredenburg known as “Slang” returned to court on Friday, where Sergeant M Mbovane was grilled by Andrews. According to the State’s case, the 54-year-old suspect was in a relationship with the children’s mother Frizaan and allegedly got into a heated argument with her and a friend on 1 May, 2019. The two women allegedly fled the hokkie out of fear, leaving the children behind.

Three-year-old Faith was stabbed 19 times, while 18-month-old Conray was stabbed 14 times and also had skull fractures which were presumably caused by being flung through a glass window. Mbovane shocked the court when he revealed that a suspected murder weapon, a bloody hoodie and bedding found at the scene was taken for DNA testing, but that he had never given the results to the prosecutor. The shocking revelation was made amid a recall of the investigating officer at the instruction of Judge Pam Andrews before judgement can be handed down for alleged child killer Derick Kalmeyer. Photographer: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Mbovane admitted that the knife might have contained “possible touch DNA”.

He claimed that he had given the report to State advocate Bulelo Koti, but came under fire when the latter asked him to state on the record when he provided the report. Koti asked: “Can you confirm that since the murders on 1 May 2019 you were in charge of this case and in possession of the docket? Can you confirm that while previous prosecutors had also requested the report it was never entered into the docket?” Mbovane drew more shocked stares when he noted that he waited long for the report to be sent to him, and that he never understood the report and could not comment on the contents.

Defence advocate Bash Sibda objected to this line of questioning, saying there was a clear lack of communication between the State and the investigating officer. He blamed the Director of Public Prosecutions​, highlighting that the matter was sent to trial, while an important report was outstanding. Sibda said: “This matter was signed off by Nicolette Bell as trial ready.”