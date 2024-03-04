The Mitchells Plain Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is seeking assistance from the public to help find a missing girl.
Thirteen-year-old Lizalise Mayi was last seen on 24 February at a residence, 7854 Mthathi Street, in Lower Crossroads.
Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk, said the girl’s mother had gone to a funeral and left her at home with her sibling.
Van Wyk says: “According to reports, the mother of Lizalise left the residence to attend a funeral when she left her inside the house and her other child was playing next door.
“When she later returned, she noticed that the door of the residence was open, and was informed by the other daughter that Lizalise walked down the street without saying anything.”
He said at the time of her disappearance, the teenager was seen wearing a black jeans and hoodie.
Van Wyk added that it was not the first time that Mayi had gone missing.
Anyone who can assist with information that will lead to Mayi’s safe return is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Sergeant Mboxela on 082 522 1066 or alternatively call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.