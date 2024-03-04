The Mitchells Plain Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is seeking assistance from the public to help find a missing girl. Thirteen-year-old Lizalise Mayi was last seen on 24 February at a residence, 7854 Mthathi Street, in Lower Crossroads.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk, said the girl’s mother had gone to a funeral and left her at home with her sibling. Van Wyk says: “According to reports, the mother of Lizalise left the residence to attend a funeral when she left her inside the house and her other child was playing next door. “When she later returned, she noticed that the door of the residence was open, and was informed by the other daughter that Lizalise walked down the street without saying anything.”