The brutal murder of Mitchells Plain crime fighter Soraya Schoeman’s son has left the community of Lentegeur in complete shock. Farouk Schoeman, 26, was allegedly lured from his home in Klein-Makka, Lentegeur, on Sunday evening, and later found deceased on the corners of Petunia Street and AZ Berman Drive.

He had stab wounds to his body, which his family says tells a harrowing story of his last moments. Farouk’s heartbroken aunty Felicity George says it appears her nephew was tortured, as he had wounds to his chest, and barbed wire around his neck. Tragic: Schoeman’s Janazah. Picture: supplied She explains: “We found out that he was taken to a known pela pos in the area where he was murdered.

“Then they walked with his body, but had to leave it in the road because a police van drove past. “These people already threatened to kill him over a R50, but this R50 was paid over and over again. “Yes, he was a drug addict but he was not a gangster.”

Shahieda Schoeman, Farouk’s cousin, who spoke on behalf of the family, says he used unga (heroin), but supported his own habits and never bothered anyone for money. She added he started using the drug six years ago, when their ouma died. Shahieda says: “He took it very hard, but as a family we never had problems with him.

“He was still the same Farouk, always helping people, cleaning their gardens and yards for money. “He was a very loveable person, with manners. And I can say in all honesty, he was very clever and had dreams of being a doctor until the drugs destroyed him.” Former neighbourhood watch member Soraya, who is a dedicated advocate for peace and safety in her area, vowed to get justice for her son.

The heartbroken mom, 51, says: “I can still see him walking out of the house, saying ‘bye mommy see you later. “I didn’t find it strange that someone came to call him to help clean, so he left.” She said her son had told many people over the weekend that he wanted to change his life.