Angry education students from CPUT in Mowbray marched to the Western Cape Education Department’s offices to hand over a memorandum regarding the sudden cut in their Funza Lushaka bursary funds. The students are hoping to get through to the National Department of Basic Education which funds the teaching bursary offered to students.

These students say the cut has put them into financial debt, which the bursary was supposed to cover. They say the DBE is in breach of contract, after they signed agreement in May. The students were supposed to get paid on 31 July but instead received news of the budget cuts.

Eddy Mhlongo, a fourth year student, led the group of around 50 students, and met up with students from Wellington campus to hand over their list of demands. Eddy says they are hoping to get answers by 30 August regarding their demands. “The memorandum expresses our disappointment and frustrations after our funds were reduced by approximately 31.5% of our initial contracts.

“We are aware that CPUT Management are trying their best to bring justice to the agreement, while we are still waiting on the DBE. “This bursary was supposed to be a help but now its brought a financial burden onto us.” The memorandum calls for Funza Lushaka to pay out the bursaries, transparency and clear communication regarding the reasons for the delays.

Spokesperson for CPUT, Lauren Kansley they’ve given the students a financial lifeline while awaiting a decision from DBE. “The interim solution implemented was to allocate funds as per their individual fee accounts and disburse meals allowances. This will take into account advances that have already been paid for Teaching Practice, Book allowance and others.” Kansley says once DBE has approved CPUT’s request, they will revisit the allocation of other outstanding funds.