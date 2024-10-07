One of Elsies River’s busiest roads came to a standstill as bullets started raining on Friday morning. Two men, both in their 30’s, were caught in a hail of gunfire on the corner of Small Street and Halt Road just after 9am.

It is believed the men, aged 34 and 39, stopped at a stop street in Riverton when more than 10 shots were fired at their white Toyota Etios. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says Elsies River police are investigating two counts of murder. “Upon arrival on the scene they found the victims inside a white Toyota Etios with gunshot wounds to their bodies.

“Both victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. “The motive for the attack is believed to be gang related.” Elsies River Community Policing Forum chairperson, Chief Hamish Arries, says the community is living in constant fear because of an ongoing territorial gang war in the area.

“We were called to the scene just after 9am. The first thing that raised a concern is that the shooting happened very close to a school and that our children are now being exposed to this type of violence,” he says. “Secondly, Friday was Sassa for those with disabilities, those people were so in a state, especially those travelling in taxis, because now the taxis started driving so fast that we had to cordon off the road.” Arries called on leaders of churches and mosques to speak out: “Gangsters are not the enemies, it's the devil. This is a spiritual warfare that needs divine intervention.