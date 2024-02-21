Authorities euthanised cattle aboard the notorious “death ship”, which docked at Cape Town Harbour and caused a huge stink this week. The Al Kuwait vessel, which is transporting approximately 19 000 livestock from Brazil to Iraq, docked on Sunday causing a stench across the City Bowl.

Authorities revealed that the stench was as a result from the animals being left drenched in their own faeces after the two-week Atlantic crossing. The vessel’s owners, Al Mawashi, however, said the ship was certified by Australian authorities. The NSPCA’s Grace de Lange reportedly said they had euthanised five cattle because of the bad conditions, while they also found three cattle already dead. Port Manager Rajesh Dana, said the ship was set to sail last night.

The NSPCA issued a statement late on Tuesday, confirming the departure of the Al Kuwait. The vessel will set sail for Iraq, after the required feed is loaded onto the vessel. NSPCA Veterinary Consultant, Dr Bryce Marock, ensured veterinary treatment of other animals. Mayco member for Community Services and Health Patricia van der Ross said City of Cape Town officials were not authorised to board the ship.