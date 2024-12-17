Police are investigating a case of fraud opened by a couple who claim they bought a car from Auric Auto, a BMW/Mini Cooper dealership, which had apparently been written off but then sold to them as new, with a price tag of over R700 000. Carin-Lee Masters of Constantia says she bought a BMW X3 2.0 Diesel from Auric Auto in January 2018.

The car had been exported to South Africa and delivered to the dealership on 21 November 2017. She says they gathered this information over a three-year long investigation by her husband, Wilhelm Geuking- Cohausz, who has a motor mechanic background. The couple says since they bought the car in 2018, they’ve had problems with it which they reported to the dealership.

These include a constant “crackling” noise from the engine, issues with the wishbone and rubber hydraulic mount, misaligned front doors and missing lock nuts. Masters says: “On growing increasingly suspicious, my husband began investigating the vehicle’s history and we discovered the alarming facts which include that it had been involved in a collision, and was poorly repaired and then falsely sold to us as a new vehicle. “On 6 June 2022, we met with the dealer principal to discuss our concerns and it was agreed that a technician would thoroughly inspect the vehicle, measuring the bodywork and performing a paint analysis.”

Independent Media has established that Auric Auto has since been taken over by another dealership linked to BMW whose attorneys have clarified that they were not part of the original transaction. BMW SA’s Communications Liaison, Hailey Philander, confirms they are aware of the matter, but says: “As this topic remains subject to an internal investigation, I cannot comment at this point.” Geuking-Cohausz said they waited three years to open a case as they gathered proof.