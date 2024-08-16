Police are probing the attempted assassination of a City of Cape Town ward councillor amid a gang fight in Kensington on Wednesday night. Ward councillor Cheslyn Steenberg was forced to run for cover as two brazen gunmen klapped over 20 skote just minutes after he arrived to quell a gang fight.

The 31-year-old father says he became a target after responding to desperate pleas for help from residents shortly before 10pm. “I was at home when I received calls from worried residents who informed me that the Wonder Kidz and the 28s were getting ready to fight. I didn't go immediately and first called the police to inform them.” Damage: Steenberg’s vehicle. Picture: supplied He says on arrival in Glider Street he spoke to the unarmed leaders of the two gangs.

“The 28s explained that the Wonder Kids had come over to look for trouble. We spoke to them and escalated the situation for the sake of the community. Everyone left and as I was going to my car I saw two white cars speeding down the road and was still happy because I thought here come the detectives. The cars were packed with men and two gunmen got out en hulle het net losgebrand op my." Steenberg escaped into a nearby house while the back window of his vehicle was shot out. He reported the incident to Kensington Police Station.