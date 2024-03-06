Residents at a council flat in Constitution Court, Lavender Hill says just opening their windows is a safety risk. They say the window frames are broken and falling off, which in return causes the window panes to fall out too.

The latest incident took place on Saturday morning, when resident Charmaine Josephs, 62, opened her window for a bit of fresh air. Charmaine explains: “I opened my window and the frames fell out. If there had been children playing at the bottom of the stairs, those stones and steel would’ve fallen on them. We pay rent and complain, but all you get is reference numbers and nobody ever pitches. “We can’t even wash our windows anymore or open it out of fear it will fall and someone might get hurt.

“Where is our rent money going? Something needs to be done. “It is not just my windows, but almost everyone is dealing with the same issue.” The pensioner adds: “I have been living here for 37 years at the council flat, one guy almost fell from the third floor when he opened the window and almost fell through.”

Councillor Carl Pophaim, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements, says the City is aware of the issues at Constitution Court and the repairs will be completed in due course. Pophaim says: “Because of the huge demand for repairs at our rental units, we focus on critical, emergency work across the metro, with health and safety considerations as the most important priorities.” “The City uses rental income for maintenance and due to the amount of work which needs to be completed, the City has to be cautious about what it prioritises to fix.